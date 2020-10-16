Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market Forecast to 2030 | Covid 19 Impact and Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics market segments and geographies, Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics market trends, Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics services market consists of sales of Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics services such as consultation, surgery, medicine and other food items for animals. Veterinary Clinic are those premises at which veterinary surgery is practiced, but at which animals are not retained overnight. In veterinary hospitals veterinary surgery is practiced and animals receive treatment, nursing care, and other services. Services in veterinary hospitals include reception, treatment and care of animals suffering from disease or injury or in need of surgical or medical treatment or assistance.

The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market is expected to decline from $91.4 billion in 2019 to $70.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -22.6%. The decline is mainly due to COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Several veterinary care facilities in affected countries have been completely closed or have been only providing minimal treatment for emergency cases. This is because, the global public health organizations have recommended some medical facilities to postpone or cancel non-urgent visits/services, and to prioritize urgent and emergency visits and procedures in order to contain the coronavirus spread. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 and reach $111.3 billion in 2023.

