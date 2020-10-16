OTA Testing Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2026

OTA Testing Industry

Description

Global OTA Testing Market is expected to reach $2.76 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Growing 5G technology, implementation of OTA testing across the supply chain and rise in IoT market are fuelling the market growth. However, OTA Testing, a non-ideal solution for large form-factor devices and lack of support for OTA in radiated two-stage testing are the factors hindering the market growth.

OTA (Over the Air) is utilized as a part of combination with the short messaging service (SMS), which permits the exchange of little content documents even while utilizing a cell phone for more customary purposes. Notwithstanding short messages and little illustrations, such documents can contain directions for membership initiation, managing an account exchanges, ringtones, and Wireless Access Protocol (WAP) settings. OTA messages can be encrypted to guarantee client protection and information security. Over-the-air (OTA) tests are used to precisely anticipate genuine remote gadget unwavering quality, security and execution capacities.

Based on technology, LTE segment accounted for the largest market during the forecast period owing to the rise in use of LTE technologies for telecommunications and consumer device applications as well as growing demand for LTE technologies such as LTE-M for long-range communications. However, 5G technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. 5G will play a significant role in the development and validation of 5G, from R&D through conformance test, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market revenue and the highest growth rate because of usage of consumer devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Some of the key players profiled in the market include Intertek, Bureau Veritas , Anritsu, Electro Magnetic Test, Inc, Rohde & Schwarz, Eurofins Scientific, Ul Llc, Mvg, Sgs, Cetecom, Verkotan, Spirent Communications, Bluflux, Llc, Element Materials Technology and National Technical Systems.

Offerings Covered:

• Services

• Hardware

Technologies Covered:

• UMTS

• GSM

• CDMA

• LTE

• 5G

Types Covered:

• Bluetooth

• Cellular OTA

• Wi-Fi

• Other Types

Applications Covered:

• Automotive & Transportation

• Industrial

• Smart City

• Telecommunications & Consumer Devices

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global OTA Testing Market, By Offering

6 Global OTA Testing Market, By Technology

7 Global OTA Testing Market, By Type

8 Global OTA Testing Market, By Application

9 Global OTA Testing Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Continued…

