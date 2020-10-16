Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Nitrobenzene In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of nitrobenzene. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the nitrobenzene industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Nitrobenzene is an organic compound. It appears yellow in colour and gives out an almond -like odour. Nitrobenzene is insoluble in water. Its applications include the manufacturing of lubricating oils, dyes, drugs, pesticides, and synthetic rubber. In its laboratory application, it is often used as a solvent, especially for electrophilic reagents.

In the global nitric acid market, which acts as a raw material for nitrobenzene, countries like the USA, China, Japan, Canada, and Europe will drive the growth. China, especially, is considered to be one of the fastest growing markets, closely followed by India, Australia, and South Korea. With the demand in the construction and automotive sector witnessing a downfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nitrobenzene demand is also expected to be adversely affected due to its downstream products finding extensive application in these sectors. However, are the lockdown rules ease around the globe, the demand for downstream products of nitrobenzene is expected to rebound. These factors are expected to influence the production cost for nitrobenzene.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of nitrobenzene via benzene and nitric acid. In this method, with the help of a tubular nitrator or plug-flow nitrator, reactions are carried out between nitric acid, benzene, and sulphuric acid, producing the nitration product. This product is then purified to obtain nitrobenzene.

