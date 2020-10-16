Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of LPG. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the LPG industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

LPG stands for liquified petroleum gas. it constitutes of propane and butane, which makes it a highly flammable hydrocarbon fuel. It is commonly used in heating appliances, cooking equipment, and vehicles. It is also being used as a replacement for chlorofluorocarbon in refrigerators to reduce the damage caused to the ozone layer.

Around the globe, the governments have been lifting up restriction resulting from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has allowed the global market for LPG to rebound. Companies are now beginning to extract crude oil to consolidate the high demand. Thus, the increasing demand has also increased the prices for liquified petroleum gas. As a result of increasing prices, Indian government has eliminated the subsidy on domestic cooking gas as a result of the global fall in oil prices and frequent rise in LPG cylinder prices, which has brought the price of the common man’s fuel to that of market rates. These factors are expected to influence the production cost for LPG.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of LPG via natural gas and via crude oil. One of the most common processes to produce liquified petroleum gas is through natural gas. For this method, crude oil is extracted from the oil wells and is sent to the gas traps where it is then separated into natural gas (wet gas) and oil. The oil is then separated, which becomes wild gasoline, and the wild gasoline is further separated into liquified petroleum gas and liquid gasoline.

