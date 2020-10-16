3D Printed Medical Implants Market With 2020 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2030

The Business Research Company’s 3D Printed Medical Implants Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

3D Printed Medical Implants Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide 3D Printed Medical Implants market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, 3D Printed Medical Implants market segments and geographies, 3D Printed Medical Implants market trends, 3D Printed Medical Implants market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The 3D printed medical implants market consist of sales of 3D printed medical implants and related services. In 3D printing technology, an artificial three dimensions physical object is created with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI), which can replaced the missing or defective body parts, to give support or recover damaged biological structure. 3D printed medical implants include 3D dental crowns, 3D dental bridges, 3D acetabular hip implants and shoulder implants.

The global 3d printed medical implants market is expected to grow from $0.2 billion in 2019 to $0.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. The low growth is mainly due to lockdowns imposed by the governments across the world that hindered the supply chain in the medical devices manufacturing industry. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2021 and reach $0.3 billion in 2023.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

