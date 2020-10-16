Anesthetics Market 2020 : Trends, Growth and Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2030 | TBRC Reports

The Business Research Company’s Anesthetics Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Anesthetics Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Anesthetics market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Anesthetics market segments and geographies, Anesthetics market trends, Anesthetics market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The anesthetics market consists of sales of drugs that cause a relaxing sensation to calm patients during surgery and remove the sensation of pain. These drugs are used to give a sense of calm to patients through muscle relaxation which also causes amnesia. The anesthetics market is divided into general anesthetics, regional anesthetics and local anesthetics.

The global anesthetics market is expected to grow from $5.7 billion in 2019 to $9.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.2%. This growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the neuroinvasive nature of the virus. The CNS is more prone to the viral infection. The virus affects the senses of smell and taste and therefore it is important to curb the interaction between the viral protein and the human receptor, and this factor is driving the demand for CNS drugs. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 and reach $6 billion in 2023.

