Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices MarketSize 2020 | Brief Analysis by Top Key Players | Covid 19 Impact And Recovery | TBRC Reports

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices market segments and geographies, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices market trends, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market consists of sales of anesthesia and respiratory devices and related services by entities that manufacture anesthesia and respiratory devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is expected to grow from $22.9 billion in 2019 to $36.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.9%. The anesthesia and respiratory devices market witnessed significant growth mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The fact that Covid-19 is essentially a respiratory ailment has boosted the market growth. There is an increased demand for respiratory devices such ventilators, nebulizers, pulse oximeters and spirometers since oxygen therapy is a major intervention for patients with severe Covid-19 infection, and this factor is contributing to the market growth. In order to compensate for lack of ventilators due to the huge demand and short supply, hospitals have started to convert anesthesia machines into breathing machines. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $34.5 billion in 2023.

