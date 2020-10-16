Global Analgesics Market Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030 | COVID 19 Impact and Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Analgesics Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Analgesics Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Analgesics market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Analgesics market segments and geographies, Analgesics market trends, Analgesics market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The analgesics or analgesic drugs market consists of sales of analgesic drugs and related services. Analgesic drugs include opioids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), local anesthetics and Acetaminophen. These drugs can be administrated orally, intravenous, rectal, transdermal or topical. Analgesics drugs are generally distributed by channels including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores or clinics. Analgesics also known as pain killers are used to treat mild or severe pain, including musculoskeletal pain, surgical, trauma pain, cancer pain or other type of pains. Examples of analgesics includes codeine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and methadone.

The global analgesics market is expected to grow from $68.2 billion in 2019 to $78.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. This growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the neuroinvasive nature of the virus. The CNS is more prone to the viral infection. The virus affects the senses of smell and taste and therefore it is important to curb the interaction between the viral protein and the human receptor, and this factor is driving the demand for CNS drugs. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 and reach $91 billion in 2023.

