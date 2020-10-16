Ambulatory IV infusion Pumps Marke Trend 2020: Covid-19 Impact to Showing Impressive Growth by 2030 |TBRC Reports

The Business Research Company’s Ambulatory IV infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth and Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The report provides Ambulatory IV infusion Pumps market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Ambulatory IV infusion Pumps market segments and geographies, Ambulatory IV infusion Pumps market trends, Ambulatory IV infusion Pumps market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market consists of sales of ambulatory IV infusion pumps and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture ambulatory IV infusion pumps. Ambulatory IV infusion pumps are portable medical devices used for controlled delivery of medication into the patient`s body. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The global ambulatory IV infusion pumps market is expected to grow from $42 million in 2019 to $48.5 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.43%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has increased the demand for intravenous infusion pumps to treat the affected patients. The market is then expected to adjust and reach $53.3 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 3.21%.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

