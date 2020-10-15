Sparkling Water Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for XX 2017 – 2025

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Sparkling Water market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Sparkling Water market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Sparkling Water market.

Assessment of the Global Sparkling Water Market

The recently published market study on the global Sparkling Water market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Sparkling Water market. Further, the study reveals that the global Sparkling Water market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Sparkling Water market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Sparkling Water market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Sparkling Water market.

key players in the carbonated drinks industry are transitioning their portfolio to include sparkling water which consequently acts as a major factor in the growth of the sparkling water market. The sparkling water market is slowly taking up the share of the soft drinks market, as sparkling water boasts of no-sugar and calorie-free tag yet presents itself as a unique bottled water drink for the consumers. The fact that the key players are also developing new strategies to promote and market their products as health drinks to enhance their health-conscious consumer base, is a strong growth indicator for the growth of the sparkling water market. The health-conscious consumers are looking for more healthy alternatives in the beverage market and sparkling water is currently leveraging itself as a healthy and refreshing option for consumers in the non-alcoholic beverage market. However, lack of consumer awareness in many regions and absence of distribution channels may slightly hinder the growth of the sparkling water market.

Sparkling Water Market: Regional Outlook

In North America, the sparkling water market is currently in the growth phase and experiencing exponential growth. Introduction and promotion of sparkling water by the key players are ultimately compelling the regional and local players to expand their portfolio to include sparkling water to cope up with the immense competition in the market. In Latin America, the giant beverage players are investing in the sparkling water market by acquisitions of major sparkling water brands, which denotes the consumer demand and immense market potential for sparkling water in this region. Europe is also in the growth phase in the sparkling water market and is coming up with innovations like the launch of equipment with CO² faucets, which is designed to convert regular water into sparkling water. In the Asia Pacific, rapid industrialization and rising disposable income have garnered attention for the sparkling water market and a significant growth is also expected from Japan in the forecast period. Consumer demand for innovative carbonated products coupled with a hot and arid climate is expected to boost the growth of the sparkling water market in the Middle East and Africa.

Sparkling Water Market: Key Players

Nestlé Waters North America

PepsiCo

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

DS Waters of America, Inc.

National Beverage Corp.

Talking Rain Beverage Co's

