Global Contract Research Organisation (CRO) Services Market To Be Driven By Research And Development Activities In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Price Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global contract research organization (CRO) services market, assessing the market based on its segments like service types, therapeutic areas, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 42 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 7%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 63 Billion

The expiration of patents, the advent of generic drugs, and advances in technology, such as mHealth and big data, have an effect on drug development, leading to greater outsourcing of testing to CROs. Such factors are primarily driving the growth in the industry. The intense market competition is resulting in increased mergers and acquisitions that are expected to enhance the full-service capabilities and the global reach of larger firms. There has been a significant growth in science, medications, and drug delivery with the growing healthcare industry, driving the demand for contract research organisation (CRO) services. CROs are gaining increasing prominence due to an increase in the number of drug development projects across the nations.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Contract research organisation (CRO), variously known as clinical research organisation, is a term used to refer to a contract-based corporation that offers research-related support to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Contract research organisation services are important to the pharmaceutical, biomedical, and MedTech industries. These services help client efforts to study, test, change, and market new pharmaceutical and medical devices.

The market segmentation based on service type is as follows:

• Early Phase Development

• Discovery Services

• Chemistry

• Preclinical Services

• Clinical Research Services

• Phase I

• Phase II

• Phase III

• Phase IV

• Laboratory Services

• Bioanalytical Services

• Analytical Services

• Others

• Consulting Services

• Data Management Services

• Others

The market segmentation based on therapeutic area is as follows:

• Oncology

• Clinical Pharmacology

• Cardiovascular

• Infectious Disease

• Neurology

• Gastroenterology and Hepatology

• Respiratory

• Others

The market segmentation by end use is:

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Medical Device Companies

• Academic Institutes

• Others

The market segmentation by region is:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth in developing regions is expected to be higher due to the increasing investments in research and development activities and advantageous regulatory policies. While large corporations serve as premium CRO suppliers for many pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide, the small and medium-sized CROs concentrate on a more tailored approach and aim to grow in niche sectors. Rapid technological advancements and the major players’ penetration into low-cost emerging markets are the major developments in the services sector of contract research organisation (CRO). This is expected to have a positive effect on the development of the industry over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL), Clinipace, Clintec International Ltd, CMIC Holdings Co. Ltd (TYO: 2309), EPS International, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

