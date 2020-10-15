Cardiovascular Devices Market 2020-2030: Global Industry Growth Factors, Trends, Demand Status and Forecast | Covid 19 Growth and Change

The Business Research Company’s Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends till 2030.

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Cardiovascular Devices market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Cardiovascular Devices market segments and geographies, Cardiovascular Devices market trends, Cardiovascular Devices market geographies.

The cardiovascular devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of cardiovascular devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce cardiovascular devices used in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce devices such as cardiovascular surgery devices, cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices, interventional cardiology devices, peripheral vascular devices, electrophysiology devices and other devices used in cardiovascular surgeries, treating arrhythmia and other cardiovascular diseases.

The global cardiovascular devices market is expected to decline from $53.6 billion in 2019 to $44 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -18%. The decline is mainly because of the lockdown measures due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The decrease in the demand for cardiovascular devices due to decreased number of cardiac surgeries for reasons such as re-scheduling of surgeries, cancellations and no-show by patients, coupled with the restrictions by government and health authorities to shutdown factories manufacturing these devices to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe, contribute to this decline. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $69.3 billion in 2023.

