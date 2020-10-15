Specialty Trade Contractors Market Demand, Growth, Industry Outlook: Quanta Services Inc, Kier Group, Comfort Systems and Others

The Business Research Company’s Specialty Trade Contractors Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends till 2030.

Specialty Trade Contractors Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Specialty Trade Contractors market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Specialty Trade Contractors market segments and geographies, Specialty Trade Contractors market trends, Specialty Trade Contractors market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The specialty trade contractors market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform specific activities (e.g., pouring concrete, site preparation, plumbing, painting, and electrical work) involved in building construction or other activities that are similar for all types of construction, but that are not responsible for the entire project. The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs. The production work performed by establishments in this market is usually subcontracted from establishments of the general contractor type or for-sale builders, but especially in remodeling and repair construction work also may be done directly for the owner of the property.

The global specialty trade contractors market is expected to decline from $4413.5 billion in 2019 to $4333.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $5159.7 billion in 2023.

