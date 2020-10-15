Dental Equipment And Supplies Market 2020-2030 Post COVID Opportunities And Top Players Analysis | TBRC Reports

The Business Research Company’s Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends till 2030.

Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Dental Equipment And Supplies market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Dental Equipment And Supplies market segments and geographies, Dental Equipment And Supplies market trends, Dental Equipment And Supplies market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The dental equipment and supplies market consists of sales of dental equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dental equipment and supplies. This industry includes establishments that produce devices such as therapeutic dental equipment, general dental equipment, dental diagnostic imaging equipment and dental surgical equipment.

The global dental equipment and supplies market is expected to decline from $19.7 billion in 2019 to $15.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -20.6%. The decline is mainly due to COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Several dental care facilities in affected countries have been completely closed or have been only providing minimal treatment for emergency cases. The restrictions on non-essential medical services including dental services coupled with slowed production of dental equipment and supplies due to extended factory closures in various countries is contributing to the markable decline in the market growth. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $25.7 billion in 2023.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

