Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers | Industry Growth and Forecast Till 2030

The Business Research Company’s In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends till 2030.

In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide In-Vitro Diagnostics market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, In-Vitro Diagnostics market segments and geographies, In-Vitro Diagnostics market trends, In-Vitro Diagnostics market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The in-vitro diagnostics devices (or) equipment manufacturing market consists of sales of in-vitro diagnostic equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce in-vitro diagnostics. This industry includes establishments that produce diagnostic devices used in microbiological diagnosis, hematological diagnosis, molecular diagnosis, point of care diagnosis and others.

The global in-vitro diagnostics market is expected to grow from $57.9 billion in 2019 to $71.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. The growth of this market is mainly due to the increased diagnostic testing in laboratories, hospitals, and other testing sites across various country to detect the pandemic COVID-19 virus. The need for rapid diagnostic testing such as molecular and RT PCR based testing to identify people infected by coronavirus is driving the in-vitro diagnostics market. The market is then expected to stabilize and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $81.3 billion in 2023.

