Ambulance Services Market 2020 : Share Value Analysis of Top Key Players, Global Size, Consumption Analysis, Trends Forecast to 2030 | TBRC Reports

The Business Research Company’s Ambulance Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends till 2030.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The ambulance services market consists of sales of ambulance services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide ambulance services. This industry includes agencies that provide emergency access to healthcare in response to emergency calls, urgent doctor admissions and emergency hospital transfers.

The global ambulance services market is expected to grow from $58.5 billion in 2019 to $80.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.4%. The significant growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The ambulance service providers are the primary emergency service providers during COVID-outbreak as ambulances are specifically used for transporting COVID-suspect patients or those who have developed complications, to the health facilities. With the increasing number of cases, the demand for ambulances has also increased. Additionally, the ambulance service providers have to meet the demand from patients who have to visit hospitals for their dialysis, chemotherapy sessions, and other medical emergencies. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $94.3 billion in 2023.

