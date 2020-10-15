Electrical Equipment Market 2020 Recent Development, Ongoing Demand and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2030

The Business Research Company’s Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends till 2030.

Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Electrical Equipment market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Electrical Equipment market segments and geographies, Electrical Equipment market trends, Electrical Equipment market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The electrical equipment market consists of sales of products that generate, distribute and use electrical power by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce products that generate, distribute and use electrical power.

The global electrical equipment market is expected to decline from $1293.8 billion in 2019 to $1266.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $1572.5 billion in 2023.

