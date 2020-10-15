Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market 2020 Share, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Application, Forecast by 2030

The Business Research Company’s Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends till 2030.

Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Physicians And Other Health Practitioners market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Physicians And Other Health Practitioners market segments and geographies, Physicians And Other Health Practitioners market trends, Physicians And Other Health Practitioners market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The physicians and other health practitioners market consists of sales of physician and other health practitioners services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide medical care services. This industry includes specialist doctors such as psychiatrists, psychologists and others that provide palliative care, treating psychosomatic disorders, mental disorders and others.

The global physicians and other health practitioners market is expected to decline from $1507.3 billion in 2019 to $1421.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.7%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the shutdown of elective surgeries and other nonessential medical care services as recommended by state and national officials, as a measure to contain the virus spread. Most of hospitals and clinics rely on the elective surgeries and other medical services for much of their revenue, and the COVID-lockdown has resulted in revenue losses. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $1953.2 billion in 2023.

