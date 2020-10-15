Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market 2020 Business Scenario with Recent Trends, Size, Region and Forecast Analysis by 2030

The Business Research Company’s Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends till 2030.

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services market segments and geographies, Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services market trends, Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The medical and diagnostic laboratory services market consists of sales of medical and diagnostic laboratory services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide diagnostics tests for various diseases. This industry includes CT scan centers, X- ray centers and other clinics that undertake disease diagnosis.

The global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market is expected to decline from $126.4 billion in 2019 to $108.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -14%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The decline is mainly because the governments across the countries prioritized covid-19 screening and imaging is not routinely used to screen for COVID-19. COVID-19 is mainly through molecular and RT PCR based tests. Most of the medical and diagnostic laboratories are currently shutdown, and few top facilities are asked to reschedule any nonurgent, outpatient imaging visits as necessary to help keep patients and staff safe. Additionally, due to extending lockdown, there are many cancellations of pre-scheduled patient visits. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $170.3 billion in 2023

