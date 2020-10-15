Hospital Supplies Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The Business Research Company’s Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends till 2030.

The hospital supplies market consists of sales of hospital supplies and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce hospital supplies. This industry includes establishments that produce disposable consumables such as glucose test strips, conventional syringes and others. It also includes establishments manufacturing sterilization equipment and disinfectants used in operation theaters during surgeries and mobility equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers and others to transport patients from one place to another.

The global hospital supplies market is expected to grow from $32.9 billion in 2019 to $44.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.1%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the surge in demand for hospitals supplies including personal protective equipment, surgical supplies, sterilization equipment, disinfectants and hospital beds, among others. With the increasing number of cases, hospitals are flooded with COVID-19 positive patients. In order to meet demand and address the supply shortage concerns, most of the hospitals have also suspended the non-urgent medical procedures. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $50.1 billion in 2023.

