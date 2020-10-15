Global Cleaning Services Market To Be Driven By The Rising Innovations In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cleaning services Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cleaning services market, assessing the market based on its segments like end-uses and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cleaning-services-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 57.9 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 6.3%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 83.6 billion

The innovations in automated cleaning services have contributed to the historical growth in the market. This factor, coupled with rapid urbanisation, has boosted the cleaning services market growth. The growth of the healthcare industry has driven the growth of the global cleaning services market. Disposable incomes are expected to rise due to high inflation rates. Therefore, in the forecast period, increased disposable incomes are expected to propel the market, owing to a rise in the residential sector. Further, consistent demand from the retail sector, public institutions, hospitals, stadiums, and theatres owing to COVID-19 is expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cleaning-services-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The global cleaning services market constitutes services such as maid services, window cleaning, floor cleaning, contract cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and so forth, which are in demand from the residential and commercial consumers.

On the basis of end use, the industry is divided into:

• Offices

• Educational Facilities

• Retail Complexes

• Residences

• Government

• Healthcare Facilities

• Industrial Plants

• Others

The regional markets for cleaning services include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Sustainable cleaning solutions are witnessing an increase in the demand owing to restrictive environment policy. Green cleaning products and procedures with minimal carbon footprint are the upcoming trends in the market. Innovations in cleaning equipment to achieve efficient cleaning sans environment damage are expected to be significant market trend in the forecast period. Such products are efficient in terms of electricity consumed, water consumed, and minimal waste discharge in the environment. Market trends in the forecast period are expected to account for the COVID-19 pandemic and are expected to adapt accordingly. Thus, low contact cleaning services are expected to gain popularity in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), Sodexo Group (EPA: SW), Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., Compass Group PLC (LON: CPG), Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), GSN (ASX: GSN), ADEN (SWX: ADEN), ABM (NYSE: ABM), The ServiceMaster Company LLC, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: San Francisco, CA 94016

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com