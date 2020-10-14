Global and Japan Bio-Based Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Bio-Based Resins market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Bio-Based Resins market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bio-based resins are synthetic compounds made from renewable raw materials. These resins are different from conventional resins and are used for the manufacturing of various products such as packaging materials, furniture, carpets, films, bottles, cups, and automotive parts. Raw materials required for the production of bio-based resins are sugar cane, wood pulp, soybean, coffee, castor plant seeds, corn, and many other plant-, marine-, and forestry-based materials.

Growing consumer interest toward eco-friendly packaging materials is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Factors, such as rising sales of green products (as they offer functional benefits), and need for sustainable manufacturing process, are expected to stimulate the demand for bio packaging materials made by bio resins. Also, these growing consumer preference for eco-friendly packaging is resulting in shifting interest among plastic manufacturers toward bio resin-based products, thereby driving the market. Europe accounted for the largest market share during 2016 and will retain its market dominance during the predicted period. The European market is witnessing a high rate of penetration of compostable bio-based waste bags and loose-fill packaging materials. The provision of subsidies from the governments to promote the use of bio-based or biodegradable resins will fuel the use of bio-based resins across various end users in this region.

Segment by Type, the Bio-Based Resins market is segmented into

Non-Biodegradable Bio-Based Resins

Biodegradable Bio-Based Resins

Segment by Application, the Bio-Based Resins market is segmented into

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Bio-Based Resins market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Bio-Based Resins market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Bio-Based Resins Market Share Analysis

Bio-Based Resins market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Bio-Based Resins business, the date to enter into the Bio-Based Resins market, Bio-Based Resins product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Arkema

Ashland

BASF

DuPont

Huntsman International

…

