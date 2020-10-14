Global and China Bioadhesives for Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Bioadhesives for Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Bioadhesives for Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bioadhesives are natural polymeric substances that are formed synthetically from biological monomers such as sugars. The primary composition of bioadhesives includes raw materials such as proteins and carbohydrates, of which gelatin and starch are general-purpose adhesives. It is majorly used in end-user applications such as in paper and packaging application, construction sector and wood and furniture industry.

The growing preference for sustainable packaging will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global bio-adhesives market for packaging applications. The packaging industry extensively uses bio-adhesives in various packaging applications such as printed sheet laminations, flexible packaging, cigarettes and filters, cases and cartons, and specialty packaging. The need for bio-adhesives will further increase due to the rising demand for flexible packaging and corrugated boxes from the food and beverage industry and retail chains. Additionally, they are also used in the frozen food and beverage industry for packaging applications because they have mineral oil in the adhesive composition that does not cause any health issues. one driver in the market is favorable policies by government regulatory bodies. Favorable policies by government bodies on bio-adhesives in consumer and industrial applications will lead the potential growth of the market. Environmental agencies such as the CEC and the EPA have imposed strict regulations to reduce the consumption of synthetic adhesives, which will tremendously boost the growth of the bio-adhesives market in end-user applications, especially in packaging. one challenge in the market is low shelf life of bio-adhesives. Bio-adhesives that are generally made from plant and animal sources have a low shelf life.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Bioadhesives for Packaging Market

This report focuses on global and China Bioadhesives for Packaging market.

The global Bioadhesives for Packaging market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Bioadhesives for Packaging Scope and Market Size

Bioadhesives for Packaging market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bioadhesives for Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Bioadhesives for Packaging market is segmented into

Animal-Based Bioadhesives

Plant-Based Bioadhesives

Segment by Application, the Bioadhesives for Packaging market is segmented into

Folding Packaging

Corrugated Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Labeling

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Bioadhesives for Packaging market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Bioadhesives for Packaging market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Bioadhesives for Packaging Market Share Analysis

Bioadhesives for Packaging market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Bioadhesives for Packaging business, the date to enter into the Bioadhesives for Packaging market, Bioadhesives for Packaging product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

3M Company

Arkema

Henkel

Paramelt

Dow Chemical Company

…

