Global and United States Bioadhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Bio-adhesives is a natural polymeric material which is used as adhesives (substance applied to the surfaces of materials that binds them together and resists separation) between two separate materials. Bio-adhesives are mostly used to describe glue which is used to bind the substance and resist separation between two materials. Glue is synthetically (execution of chemical reactions to obtain a product) formed by using biological monomers (molecule that is used to chemically bind two molecules to form a polymer) such as sugars or by any synthetic material designed to adhere to biological tissue. Bio-adhesives materials have the property to build durable interface between two classes of materials such as hard and soft materials, which are of disparate scale and exhibit certain characteristic which makes them different from synthetic adhesives. Protein and carbohydrate are the major substances used to make bio-adhesives. Proteins (gelatin) and carbohydrates (starch) have been used as general-purpose glues by general public since ages.

A global shift in trend towards bio-based products owing to increasing awareness among consumers is expected to remain a major driving force for bio-adhesives market growth. Increasing government and environmental regulations towards bio-based production are projected to fuel global bio-adhesives market growth. Bio-adhesives find wide application in end-use industries such as packaging & paper, construction, wood and medical industries. Growing preference towards sustainable packaging coupled with increasing awareness towards bio-based adhesives in the packaging industry is expected to impact market growth positively. Increasing penetration in packaging application such as printed sheets lamination, cigarettes & filters, flexible packaging and specialty packaging are expected to bolster bio-adhesives demand over next seven years. Growing packaging & paper industry in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America is projected to augment global market growth. Increasing demand from the healthcare sector for biomedical application is driving the global bio-adhesives market. Additionally, increasing stringent environmental regulations and consumer awareness towards the adverse effects of synthetic materials is further driving the global bio-adhesives market. Also, industrial and individuals inclination toward using bio-based product to keep the environment green or eco-friendly is further expected to drive the global bio-adhesives market to some extent. North America was the second largest regional market in the industry. A key factor driving this region is the widening application scope in packaging & paper and construction industries. Greater awareness about environment friendly, bio-based, and bio-safe products, can add significantly to market expansion. The North American region may be propelled by the entry of new market entrants. This will stand to benefit the region over the forecast period.

Segment by Type, the Bioadhesives market is segmented into

Plant Based

Animal Based

Segment by Application, the Bioadhesives market is segmented into

Packaging

Construction

Furniture and Wood

Personal Care

Medical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Bioadhesives market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Bioadhesives market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Bioadhesives Market Share Analysis

Bioadhesives market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Bioadhesives business, the date to enter into the Bioadhesives market, Bioadhesives product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

3M Company

Arkema

Henkel

Paramelt

Dow Chemical Company

…

