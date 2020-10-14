Global and United States Trans-Cinnamic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Trans-Cinnamic Acid market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Trans-Cinnamic Acid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Trans-cinnamic acid is not only used as a flavoring agent for bakery goods, confectionaries, beverages, and toothpaste but also as a precursor for esters to develop fragrances. Manufacturers extensively use trans-cinnamic acid to impart fragrance in air fresheners, soaps, and cosmetics. It is also used in mouthwash, chewing gums, and perfumes.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is continuous R&D to prepare indigo dye which is less hazardous to health. Presence of synthetic indigo dye has resulted in declining use of natural dye in the textile industry. However, health issues and pollution due to synthetic dye has driven the demand for natural dyes in many countries. Keeping this in mind, scientists are trying to invent a method of producing indigo dye that is less hazardous to health with the help of continuous investment in R&D from manufacturers.

Segment by Type, the Trans-Cinnamic Acid market is segmented into

PurityAbove 98%

PurityAbove 99%

PurityAbove 99.5%

Others

Segment by Application, the Trans-Cinnamic Acid market is segmented into

Flavors

Pharmaceuticals

Food Additives

Organic Synthesis

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Trans-Cinnamic Acid market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Trans-Cinnamic Acid market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Trans-Cinnamic Acid Market Share Analysis

Trans-Cinnamic Acid market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Trans-Cinnamic Acid business, the date to enter into the Trans-Cinnamic Acid market, Trans-Cinnamic Acid product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BestAroma Biotech

Elan Chemical Company

Omega Ingredients

Wuhan Organic Material

Juhua Group

…

