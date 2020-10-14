Global and United States Butadiene and its Derivatives Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Butadiene and its Derivatives market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Butadiene and its Derivatives market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Butadiene or 1,3-butadiene is a colorless gas that is condensed to liquid just below minus 4.0°C and is highly reactive. It is soluble in alcohol and ether, but insoluble in water and is polymerized easily in the presence of oxygen. It is obtained as a byproduct of the manufacture of ethylene and propylene by selective distillation of cracked naphtha or gas oil stream.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is prominence of bio-based synthesis and green tires. The growing scarcity in the natural gas and oil feedstock due to higher exploitation have paved the path for alternative sources of raw materials. The harmful effects of the petrochemicals have brought strict regulation, which further brought the requirement of bio-based productions. In the bio-based method, butadiene is manufactured from biomass (plant-derived materials, agriculture waste, and other natural sources). Genomatica in collaboration with Braskem has developed a fermenter where continuous production of butadiene occurs from microorganisms using advanced computational tools.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Butadiene and its Derivatives Market
This report focuses on global and United States Butadiene and its Derivatives QYR Global and United States market.
The global Butadiene and its Derivatives market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Scope and Market Size
Butadiene and its Derivatives market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Butadiene and its Derivatives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Butadiene and its Derivatives market is segmented into
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR)
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resins
Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex
Others
Segment by Application, the Butadiene and its Derivatives market is segmented into
Tires and Rubber Products
Adhesives
Paints
Coatings
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Butadiene and its Derivatives market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Butadiene and its Derivatives market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Butadiene and its Derivatives Market Share Analysis
Butadiene and its Derivatives market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Butadiene and its Derivatives business, the date to enter into the Butadiene and its Derivatives market, Butadiene and its Derivatives product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
BASF
Sinopec Group
Dow Chemical
ExxonMobil
LyondellBasell Industries
Royal Dutch Shell
Braskem
CNOOC Limited
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
Eni
Evonik
Formosa Petrochemical
