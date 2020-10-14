Global and China Calcium Chloride Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Calcium Chloride market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Calcium Chloride market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Calcium chloride is an inorganic, colorless, crystalline salt, which is highly soluble in water. This inorganic compound finds important application in de-icing operations, and in dust control. The calcium chloride anhydrous salt is hygroscopic in nature, and hence is also used as a desiccating agent.

The global calcium chloride market is developing due to rising usage of calcium chloride in the process of de-icing. Therefore, in nations where the after-effects of heavy snowfall are hard to oversee, calcium chloride is utilized. There are various nations using calcium chloride such as the U.S., Japan, and Canada. Dust control is another application for which the demand for calcium chloride is growing. As calcium chloride holds the moisture for a long time, it is utilized on unpaved streets for removing dust. The affordability factor of calcium chloride is major reason behind its utilization on street surfaces.The development of this market is likely to be limited by the lessened overall revenues because of an oversupply of cheap materials in the market, as calcium chloride can be produced utilizing different techniques. Corrosive nature of calcium chloride is another factor hampering the development of the market.

The global Calcium Chloride market size is projected to reach US$ 1416.5 million by 2026, from US$ 1126.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

Calcium Chloride market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Calcium Chloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Industrial Grade Calcium Chloride

Agriculture Grade Calcium Chloride

Food Grade Calcium Chloride

Pharmaceutical Grade Calcium Chloride

De-Icing

Dust Control

Drilling Fluids

Construction

Industrial Processing

Agriculture

Others

The key regions covered in the Calcium Chloride market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Calcium Chloride market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Calcium Chloride business, the date to enter into the Calcium Chloride market, Calcium Chloride product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Solvay

Tangshan Sanyou Group

TETRA Technologies

Tiger Calcium Services

Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing

Ward Chemical

Weifang Haibin Chemical

Zirax

Tengfei Chemical Calcium

