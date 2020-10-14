Global and United States Green Chelating Agents Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Green Chelating Agents market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Green Chelating Agents market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Green chelates agents are biodegradable materials mainly used for washing or cleaning. These materials are primarily used in Laundry, surface care, detergents, and homecare. Common chelating agents are poorly biodegradable and there are concerns about their environmental effects. Heavy metals, which are very toxic for water and soil are used in these. Therefore, biotechnological approaches and computational tools are used to produce green chelating agents. The main area of application for this market is cleaning, which can be categorized into industrial cleaning and household cleaning. Industrial cleaning involves mechanical dishwashing, equipment cleaning, and others, where green chelates/natural chelating agents are used for the removal of metal ions. Household cleaning includes automatic dishwashing, laundry detergents, hand dishwashing, and surface cleaning.

The use of green chelates as a natural agricultural nutrient will drive the growth prospects for the global green chelating agents market in the forthcoming years. The growing use of agrochemicals due to the economic development witnessed in emerging countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China, increasing disposable income of its citizens, and changes in the standard of living, will drive the growth in demand for green chelating agents. In addition, a large number of agrochemical manufacturers are increasingly adopting green chelating agents to produce high-quality food items, formulating effective micronutrients for crops, and enhancing their uptake. Additionally, to address the environmental issues and their impacts the coming years will also witness an increased demand for eco-friendly chelating agents from the agrochemicals industry, which will consequently drive market growth.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Green Chelating Agents Market

This report focuses on global and United States Green Chelating Agents QYR Global and United States market.

The global Green Chelating Agents market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Green Chelating Agents Scope and Market Size

Green Chelating Agents market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Green Chelating Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Green Chelating Agents market is segmented into

Sodium Gluconate

Ethylenediamine-N, N’-Disuccinic Acid

L-Glutamic Acid N, N-Diacetic Acid

Methyl Glycindiacetic Acid

Others

Segment by Application, the Green Chelating Agents market is segmented into

Cleaners

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Agrochemiclas

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Green Chelating Agents market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Green Chelating Agents market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Green Chelating Agents Market Share Analysis

Green Chelating Agents market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Green Chelating Agents business, the date to enter into the Green Chelating Agents market, Green Chelating Agents product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

AkzoNobel

BASF

Dow Chemical

Kemira

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Innospec

Jungbunzlauer Suisse

…

