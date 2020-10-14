Global and United States Calcium Carbide Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Calcium Carbide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Calcium Carbide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Calcium carbide, CaC2 when pure, is transparent and colorless, with a specific gravity of 2.22 at 180oC. Commercial calcium carbide is the main source of acetylene, and acetylene is used principally in the synthesis of a series of organic chemicals, resins, and plastics and in oxyacetylene welding and cutting of metals. The main raw materials required for the manufacture of the product are limestone containing at least 98 per cent of calcium carbide, charcoal and petroleum coke.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Calcium Carbide Market
The global Calcium Carbide market size is projected to reach US$ 16170 million by 2026, from US$ 12390 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Calcium Carbide Scope and Market Size
Calcium Carbide market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Calcium Carbide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Calcium Carbide market is segmented into
Type I
Type II
Segment by Application, the Calcium Carbide market is segmented into
Acetylene Manufacturing
Synthesis of Solvents
Pharmaceuticals
Plastics
Steel Making
Carbide Lamps
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Calcium Carbide market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Calcium Carbide market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Calcium Carbide Market Share Analysis
Calcium Carbide market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Calcium Carbide business, the date to enter into the Calcium Carbide market, Calcium Carbide product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
CARBIDE INDUSTRIES
Denka
MCB INDUSTRIES
SA Calcium Carbide
Aldon
AlzChem
APH Regency Power
DCM Shriram
Erdos Xinhua Silicon Metal Industry
Hudson Chemical
Iran carbide
Mil-Spec Industries
