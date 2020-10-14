Global and Japan Bioactive Protein Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Bioactive Protein market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Bioactive Protein market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bioactive proteins are protein fragments that impact the physiological and functional activities of the body. These proteins are anti-oxidative, anti-hypersensitive, anti-microbial, and anti-thrombotic. The global bioactive protein market is a key segment of the global dietary supplement market. Dietary supplements complement the normal diet. They enhance digestive health, bone health, cardiovascular health, immune function, blood pressure, and help in weight loss. Bioactive proteins have an extensive range of functional, nutritional, and biological functions. The most important roles of bioactive proteins are to increase the nutritional value and enhance bioactivity.

The increasing consumer concerns over healthy diet is expected to boost the market for functional foods which in turn will drive the market for bioactive protein. Another prominent factor driving the market demand is the higher percentage of aged people and also the increase in the incidence of chronic diseases. The restraining element of the bioactive proteins market is the adverse effects these compounds have on human health, such as biogenic amines (tyramine and histamine), causing allergies, hypertensive crises, and headache. North America will be the major revenue contributor to the bioactive protein industry owing to the growing demand for bioactive protein products for food and beverage and nutraceutical applications. The growing consumer awareness about the advantages of nutraceuticals and their medical advantages, will be a major factor driving the growth of the bioactive protein market in North America.

Segment by Type, the Bioactive Protein market is segmented into

Plant Sources

Animal Sources

Others

Segment by Application, the Bioactive Protein market is segmented into

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The key regions covered in the Bioactive Protein market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Competitive Landscape and Bioactive Protein Market Share Analysis

Bioactive Protein market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Bioactive Protein business, the date to enter into the Bioactive Protein market, Bioactive Protein product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

KERRY GROUP

Royal DSM

Sigma-Aldrich

DowDuPont

Omega Protein

Medicago

MYOS RENS Technology

