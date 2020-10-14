Global and United States Green Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Green Coating market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Green Coating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Green coatings are eco-friendly paint coating with low volatile organic compound (VOC) content. Emission of VOC releases toxics in the surrounding air causing health problems, such as dizziness, headache, kidney damage, and harms the ozone layer. Development of sustainable products has gained importance over the past few decades, due to which manufacturers are focused on introducing eco-friendly products to the market. Manufacturers are aiming to produce high-performance coatings that have zero or low VOC with good durability. Application of green coatings in end-use industries and rising awareness regarding VOC emissions have contributed to the growth of the green coatings market globally.

The building temperature is increased when the sun rays strike the exterior of a building and the absorbed infrared light is converted to heat. This also results in the heat island effect, which in turn, increases the cost of air conditioning and electricity expenditure for building owners. Consequently, manufacturers have developed and introduced solar reflective coatings with the incorporation of solar reflective pigments. These solar reflective coatings or green protective coating help the exteriors of buildings to remain cool. Research analysis on the global green coating market identifies that the implementation of solar-reflective coatings will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Green Coating Market

Global and United States Green Coating market.

The global Green Coating market size is projected to reach US$ 109510 million by 2026, from US$ 83140 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Green Coating Scope and Market Size

Green Coating market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Green Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Green Coating market is segmented into

Waterborne Coatings

Powder Coatings

High-Solids Coatings

Radiation Cure Coatings

Segment by Application, the Green Coating market is segmented into

Architectural

Industrial

Automotive

Wood

Packaging

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Green Coating market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Green Coating market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Green Coating Market Share Analysis

Green Coating market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Green Coating business, the date to enter into the Green Coating market, Green Coating product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Akzo Nobel

Henkel

PPG Industries

Sika

The Sherwin-Williams

…

