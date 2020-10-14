TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Size, Share, Statistics, Latest Trends, Segmentation And Forecast to 2030

The Business Research Company’s report TV And Radio Broadcasting Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends till 2030.

TV And Radio Broadcasting Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide TV And Radio Broadcasting market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, TV And Radio Broadcasting market segments and geographies, TV And Radio Broadcasting market trends, TV And Radio Broadcasting market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The tv and radio broadcasting market consists of revenues generated from sales of television and radio programs, from the sale of air time to advertisers, and from donations and subsidies, earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate broadcast studios and facilities for over-the-air or satellite delivery of radio and television programs. They often produce or purchase programs, which may include entertainment, news, talk shows, business data, or religious services.

The global tv and radio broadcasting market is expected to decline from $351.1 billion in 2019 to $337.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $391 billion in 2023.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

