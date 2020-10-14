Global Lending And Payments Market 2020-2030: Industry Data Analysis, Drivers And Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s report Lending And Payments Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends till 2030.

The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends till 2030. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The lending and payments market consists of sales of lending and payments services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in lending and payments related activities such as lending, payments and money transfer services. The lending and payments industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry. Some firms offering lending services may offer other services, financial or otherwise. Revenues from lending and payments services include interest on loans, margins or commissions charged on transactions, and not the loan or repayment values themselves.

The global lending and payments market is expected to decline from $7597.3 billion in 2019 to $7473.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $8838 billion in 2023.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

