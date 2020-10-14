Information Technology Market Report 2020-2030: Growth, Trends And Strategies

The Business Research Company’s report Information Technology Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends till 2030.

The information technology (IT) market consists of sales of information technology (IT) services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that apply computers, computer peripherals and telecommunications equipment to store, retrieve, transmit and maneuver data. The IT market involves services such as computer networking, broadcasting, systems design services and information distribution technologies like television and telephones and other equipment used during the process. This market includes segments such as IT services, computer hardware and telecoms. The IT market also includes sales of goods such as computers, computer peripherals and telecommunications equipment which are used in providing IT services.

The global information technology market is expected to decline from $8010.9 billion in 2019 to $7948.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $10189.3 billion in 2023.

