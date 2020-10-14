Swimming Gear Market – Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis 2018 to 2028

Fact.MR has recently published a report, titled [Global Swimming Gear Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application]. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall The Swimming Gear market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

competitive landscape of the market. In addition, increasing concerns about the environment as well as the safety of the swimmer are the primary factors that are influencing the strategies of leading market players in the swimming gear market. As a result, manufacturers are making use of non-toxic and environmentally friendly raw materials to manufacture swimming gear that won’t pose harm to the environment as well as to the swimmer. Furthermore, the swimming gear market is characterized by the emerging trend of introducing technological features of popular types of swimming gears. Subsequently, a majority of leading manufacturers of swimming gear are expected to establish a partnership with tech-giants across the world.

‘Swimmer Comfort’ Gaining Center Stage, as Manufacturers Focus on Countering External Compression Headache

The swimming gear market continues to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. In addition to aesthetics, manufacturer focus has shifted to enhancing swimmer comfort, with effective solutions against external compression headache (ECH), colloquially known as “swim goggle headache”, gaining considerable attention and investments. The growing focus on swimmer comfort is not only limited to goggles, with flexibility and lightweight among the reigning trends in the broader swimming gear market.

‘Environmentally-Friendly’ Swimming Gear Goes Mainstream

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the textile industry is one of the leading contributors to CO2 emissions in the USA. Increasing awareness about the environmental impact of manufacturing processes, combined with strong government regulation, is promoting the use of eco-friendly fibers to produce most performance apparels, which includes swimsuits as well.

Sensing the end-use demand and in a bid to ensure compliance with regulations, majority of the swimwear brands are investing in renewable fibers and recycled textiles to manufacture eco-friendly swimsuits. Notable examples include,

SwimAware – a start-up swimsuit company – is making efforts to establish a brand that produces environmentally friendly swimwear that is made of ocean wastes and 100% recycled plastic.

Zoggs – a leading market player in the swimming gear market – recently announced the launch of its new Ecolast range that includes eco-friendly swimwear. The company uses Econyl yarn, which is made out of industrial waste, and abandoned fishing nets, to manufacture jammers and swimsuits. Zoggs also announced that 40% of its swimsuits and jammers will be from the Ecolast range and it will also reduce the use of plastic in goggle packaging by over 57% by the end of 2019.

Collaboration with Tech-giants – An Emerging Trend in the Swimming Gear Market

Taking into account the evolving needs of end-users, swimming gear companies are adopting advanced technologies to produce high-quality swim essentials. Considering the rising health concerns and increasing indulgence in swimming as a fitness activity, manufacturers are integrating advanced health tracking features to the swimming gear they produce. Swimming gear manufacturers are partnering with tech-giants to introduce smart, next-generation add-ons for their existing swimming gear product ranges. Notable examples include,

Speedo International, a leading manufacturer in the swimming gear market, recently partnered with Samsung Electronics to introduce its Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro with advanced swim tracking capabilities. With this partnership, the Speedo On swim tracking app will appear on Samsung’s Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear Sport to measure measures key swim metrics.

Swim.com – a leading swim tracking platform – partnered with Spire – a manufacturer of health tracking wearable devices – to produce a smart swimsuit. The swimsuits manufactured by the Swim.com are integrated with Spire Health Tags by Spire can log, track, as well as analyze swimming activities of the swimmer. Also, the data collected by this swimsuit can also be synced to a mobile phone through Bluetooth to provide an easy access to the advanced swim workout analysis by the Spire Health Tag.

In order to alleviate swim goggle headache, manufacturers in the swimming gear market are incorporating advanced techniques to reduce the pressure caused due to goggle straps. For instance, Smack Swim LLC recently introduced ‘Smack Strap’ – an elastic replacement goggle strap, which is designed to provide even pressure distribution and perfect fit. The company uses a highly-durable, braided composite material with excellent mechanical properties, which can meet the comfort needs of the wearer.

THEMAGIC5 Inc., a leading market player in the swimming gear market, has developed a technology to produce custom-fit goggles according to the wearer’s facial structure. Using a 3D animation technology, THEMAGIC5 produces custom-fitted swim goggles that are comfortable as well as 100% leak proof. Also, Adidas unveiled its new range of swim goggles that can offer comfort and protection to swimmers in competitive waters as well as in local swimming pools. The new Persistar range by Adidas includes over five distinct goggle designs that can provide distortion-free vision and the highest level of comfort with adjustable straps and nose piece.

Overall, the outlook on swimming gear market is bullish, and it is highly likely that increasing participation, and focus on swimmer safety and comfort, will drive uptake during the assessment period. Considering the significantly fragmented nature of the market, and presence of several unorganized players, it is highly likely that pricing pressures will continue to influence manufacturers into offering value for money products.

Global Swimming Gear Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report explains the drivers shaping the future of the Swimming Gear market. It evaluates the various forces that are expected to create a positive influence on the overall market. Analysts have studied the investments in research and development of products and technologies that are expected to give the players a definite boost. Furthermore, researchers have also included an analysis of the changing consumer behavior that is projected to impact the supply and demand cycles present in the global The Swimming Gear market. Evolving per capita earnings, improving economic statuses, and emerging trends have all been studied in this research report.

The research report also explains the potential restraints present in the global The Swimming Gear market. It evaluates the aspects that are likely to hamper the market growth in the near future. In addition to this assessment, it also provides a list of opportunities that could prove lucrative to the overall market. Analysts provide solutions for turning threats and restraints into successful opportunities in the coming years.

Global Swimming Gear Market: Regional Segmentation

In the successive chapters, analysts have studied the regional segments present in the global The Swimming Gear market. This gives the readers a narrowed-view of the global market enabling a closer look at the elements that could define its progress. It highlights myriad regional aspects such as the impact of culture, environment, and government policies that influence the regional markets.

Global Swimming Gear Market: Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the global The Swimming Gear market research report focuses solely on the competitive landscape. It studies the key players present in the market. In addition to a brief overview of the company, analysts shed light on their valuation and evolution. It also mentions the list of important products and the ones in the pipeline. The competitive landscape is analyzed by understanding the strategies of the companies and the initiatives they have taken in recent years to overcome the intensive competition.

