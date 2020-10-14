Covid-19 Impact On Apparel And Leather Products Market Strategies Forecast 2020 to 2030

The Business Research Company’s report Apparel And Leather Products Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends till 2030.

Apparel And Leather Products Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Apparel And Leather Products market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Apparel And Leather Products market segments and geographies, Apparel And Leather Products market trends, Apparel And Leather Products market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The apparel and leather products market consists of sales of apparel and leather products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce apparel, leather and related products. Apparel producers cut and sew (i.e., purchase fabric and cut and sew to make a garment) and/or produce garments by first knitting fabric and then cutting and sewing the fabric into a garment. The apparel manufacturing industry includes entities manufacturing full lines of ready-to-wear apparel and custom apparel: apparel contractors, performing cutting or sewing operations on materials owned by others; jobbers, performing entrepreneurial functions involved in apparel manufacturing; tailors, manufacturing custom garments for individual clients; and entities that combine knitting with the production of complete garments, but excluding producers of knitting fabric not combined with the produce of complete garments

The global apparel and leather products market is expected to decline from $1028.2 billion in 2019 to $1010.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $1254.2 billion in 2023.

