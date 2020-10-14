Global and China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic is a high-strength composite material that is light in weight. This makes it suited for use in several industries including aerospace and defense, wind energy, automobile, sports equipment, marine, civil, and molding. Carbon fiber is also becoming the material of choice for making laptops, tripods, sport racquet frames, and stringent instrument frameworks. Carbon fiber consists of high-strength crystalline filaments of a few microns of carbon atoms.

The carbon fiber reinforced plastic market is growing at a significant pace mainly due to its growing demand in industries such as aerospace and automotive. While aerospace is the largest end-user industry for the carbon fiber reinforced plastics market, automotive is growing at the highest pace. Europe and North America are the key markets for carbon fiber reinforced plastics.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

This report focuses on global and China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic QYR Global and China market.

The global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market size is projected to reach US$ 17840 million by 2026, from US$ 13480 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Scope and Market Size

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market is segmented into

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic

Segment by Application, the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market is segmented into

Aerospace And Defense

Wind Energy

Automobile

Manufacture

Marine

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Share Analysis

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic business, the date to enter into the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market, Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Cytec Industries

Toray Industries

SGL-Group

Hexcel

Teijin

Mitsubishi Rayon

Hyosung

Plasan Carbon Composites

