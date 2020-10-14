Global and China Cementitious Waterproofing Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Cementitious Waterproofing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Cementitious Waterproofing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Waterproofing can be explained as the process of making a structure or object waterproof or water-resistant so as to make it unaffected by water under specified conditions such as high moisture areas, internal seepages, rains etc. Only effective waterproofing can resist the inflow of water. The waterproofing materials have got to be used in wet environment as well as under water and hence need to be of specific composition and good quality. Cementitious waterproofing are being utilized in building structures (such as decks or wet spots), watercraft, canvas, electronic devices and paper packaging. Cementitious waterproofing provides a high bond strength to both steel and cement. Cementitious waterproofing guarantees concrete in sulphate contaminated ground conditions. It is useful for inside and outside waterproofing of concrete and other mineral substrates. Cementitious waterproofing is profitable for underground structures and furthermore on housetops and decks. The cementitious covering can shield interstates and beachfront structures from chloride and enhance the quality of the sustained bond.

Some factors such as increasing urbanization, demand for compressive and water resistant quality products and growing construction industry act as drivers for the Cementitious Waterproofing industry.

Segment by Type, the Cementitious Waterproofing market is segmented into

Cementitious Waterproofing

Liquid Waterproofing Membrane

Bituminous Membrane

Bituminous Coating

Polyurethane Liquid Membrane

Segment by Application, the Cementitious Waterproofing market is segmented into

Water Treatment Plants

Bridges, Tunnels, Dams, Etc.

Railway & Subway Systems

Sewage Treatment Plants

Marine Cargo Docks And Ports

Parking Structures

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Cementitious Waterproofing market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Cementitious Waterproofing market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Cementitious Waterproofing Market Share Analysis

Cementitious Waterproofing market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Cementitious Waterproofing business, the date to enter into the Cementitious Waterproofing market, Cementitious Waterproofing product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

AQUAFIN

BASF

Clemons Concrete Coating

Evonik

Fosroc International

Mapei

Pidilite Industries

Polycoat

RPM International

Sika

W.R.Meadows

Grace

Xypex Chemical

