Global and Japan Rayon Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Global and Japan Rayon market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rayon is a manufactured fiber made from regenerated cellulose fiber. The many types and grades of rayon can imitate the feel and texture of natural fibers such as silk, wool, cotton, and linen. The types that resemble silk are often called artificial silk.

The global Rayon market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Rayon market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rayon market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Rayon market is segmented into

Viscose Staple Fiber

Viscose Filament Fiber

Segment by Application, the Rayon market is segmented into

Apparel

Home Furnishings

Industrial Use

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Rayon market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Rayon market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Rayon Market Share Analysis

Rayon market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Rayon business, the date to enter into the Rayon market, Rayon product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Aditya Birla Group

Kalheim Fibres

Lenzing AG

Celanese

Century Rayon

Daicel

Eastman Chemical

Formosa Chemical & Fibres

Glanzstoff

Mitsubishi Rayon

