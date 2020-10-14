Global and China Calcium Hypophosphite Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Calcium Hypophosphite market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Calcium Hypophosphite market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Calcium hypophosphite is an inorganic compound that appears to be white crystal-like powder in nature. The powder is soluble in water with solubility 16.7g/100g water and insoluble in alcohol. The water solution appears weak acid. It decomposes when heated, and results in phosphine, a spontaneously flammable gas in the air. Calcium hypophosphite is naturally found in bovine milk which is the primary form of calcium.

Rising rate of osteoporosis, increasing figure of post-menopausal women and escalating elderly population is a potential factor for growth of calcium hypophosphite market. Increasing cases of child malnourishment and deficiency of vitamin D causing rickets is another potential factor that drives demand for calcium hypophosphite market.

Segment by Type, the Calcium Hypophosphite market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Others

Segment by Application, the Calcium Hypophosphite market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical

Coating

Electroplate

Chemical Engineering

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Calcium Hypophosphite market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Calcium Hypophosphite market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Calcium Hypophosphite Market Share Analysis

Calcium Hypophosphite market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Calcium Hypophosphite business, the date to enter into the Calcium Hypophosphite market, Calcium Hypophosphite product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

IRO

GFS Chemicals

Anan Drug

Anish Chemical

Wuhan Ruiji Chemical

Sigma-Aldrich

