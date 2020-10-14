Global and China Cathode Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Cathode Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Cathode Materials market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

During past couple of decades, a drastic surge in the oil price was witnessed in the global market. This was the first crisis alert for the world, the rise in price and scarcity of resources created the necessity for conservation of energy and finding an alternative technology for optimum utilization of resources. Development of renewable energy sources, smart energy conservation and storage technologies, advancements in automotive transmission and driveline systems have triggered significant demand for energy storage technologies. Batteries are one amongst the oldest and extensively used storage technologies globally and their performance vastly depends upon cathode materials. Dynamic end user requirements such as long service life, durability, fast charging and effective response times are some of the necessities which led to advancements and developments in battery material types.

Durability, compatibility, efficient and fast charging are key criterion leading to significant developments in cathode materials market. Increasing use of lithium ion batteries in portable electronic accessories and equipment such as laptops, tablets, mobile phones, digital camera etc. are driving growth of batteries in respective applications ultimately resulting in increasing demand for cathode materials. Entry of local and global players into the energy storage system market are expected to support significant growth opportunities for cathode material suppliers in the market.

The global Cathode Materials market size is projected to reach US$ 18070 million by 2026, from US$ 14690 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Cathode Materials market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cathode Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Cathode Materials market is segmented into

Binders

Foils

Active Materials

Segment by Application, the Cathode Materials market is segmented into

Electronics

Energy Storage System

Automotive

Power Tools

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Cathode Materials market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Cathode Materials market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Cathode Materials Market Share Analysis

Cathode Materials market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Cathode Materials business, the date to enter into the Cathode Materials market, Cathode Materials product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry

Targray

BASF

Nichia

NEI

Hunan Shanshan New Material

Pulead Technology Industry

Hunan Reshine New Material

Umicore

