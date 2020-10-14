Global and Japan Chloroacetyl Chloride Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Chloroacetyl Chloride market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Chloroacetyl Chloride market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Chloroacetyl chloride, a colorless to yellow liquid, is a bi-functional compound that is useful as a chemical building block. This chemical is mainly used in the production of herbicides, in the formulation of active pharmaceutical ingredients, and in the production of other useful chemicals.

The main use of chloroacetyl chloride is in the manufacturing of herbicides used in agriculture. Especially, popular herbicides such as alachlor and butachlor are manufactured using chloroacetyl chloride. However, due to the fact that such herbicides create environmental pollution, production and use of alachlor and butachlor has been banned in the EU region. However, several countries in Latin America and in the Asia Pacific region continue the use of such herbicides and therefore the demand of these herbicides is steady and rising. This is expected to boost the growth of the global chloroacetyl chloride market. In case of medical emergencies, the human body is unable to produce the adrenalin hormone. Thus, demand for externally produced adrenalin is expected to increase due to an increasing risk of life threatening diseases. Chloroacetyl chloride is used in the production of epinephrine (adrenalin hormone). This is also expected to fuel the growth of the global chloroacetyl chloride market over the forecast period.

The global Chloroacetyl Chloride market size is projected to reach US$ 195.2 million by 2026, from US$ 163.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Chloroacetyl Chloride Scope and Market Size

Chloroacetyl Chloride market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chloroacetyl Chloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Chloroacetyl Chloride market is segmented into

Chlorination Of Acetyl Chloride

Oxidation Of 1,1-Dichloroethylene

Others

Segment by Application, the Chloroacetyl Chloride market is segmented into

Herbicides

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Chemical Production

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Chloroacetyl Chloride market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Chloroacetyl Chloride market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Chloroacetyl Chloride Market Share Analysis

Chloroacetyl Chloride market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Chloroacetyl Chloride business, the date to enter into the Chloroacetyl Chloride market, Chloroacetyl Chloride product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

CABB

Daicel

Altivia

Shiv Pharmachem

Transpek Industry

Taixing Shenlong Chemical

Chengwu Chenhui Environmental Protection Technology

