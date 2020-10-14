Global and United States Cellulosic Thickeners Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Cellulosic Thickeners market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Cellulosic Thickeners market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cellulosic thickeners is a hydrophilic white powder in pure form, which dissolves in cold water, forming a clear viscous solution or gel. Cellulosic thickeners are used extensively in wide range of applications such as biodegradability, lack of toxicity, and abundant raw material. Cellulose thickeners are also named as cellulose gum, which are used as emulsifiers, suspending agents and thickeners in cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications. Cellulosic thickeners are also used in chromatography as stabilizers for reagents and in therapeutics as bulk laxative with antacid properties. Cellulosic thickeners are also added to hair shampoo, liquid shop, and toothpaste in order to create their characteristic thick consistency. Cellulosic thickeners can be engaged as a mild glue which can be washed away with water. The increasing application of cellulosic thickener is driving the overall global cellulosic thickeners market to grow at significant CAGR in near future.

The growing demand of cellulosic thickener in such wide range of applications are fueling the growth of cellulosic thickener.This scarcity of raw materials may hamper the market growth. Development of new applications in pharmaceutical and medicine field is expected to provide opportunities for the players in cellulose thickeners market.

The global Cellulosic Thickeners market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Cellulosic Thickeners market is segmented into

Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Methyl Cellulose

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose

Microcrystalline Cellulose

Others

Segment by Application, the Cellulosic Thickeners market is segmented into

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Toiletries & Household

Paints & Coatings

Paper & Paperboard

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Cellulosic Thickeners market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Cellulosic Thickeners market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Cellulosic Thickeners Market Share Analysis

Cellulosic Thickeners market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Cellulosic Thickeners business, the date to enter into the Cellulosic Thickeners market, Cellulosic Thickeners product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

DowDuPont

Ciba Specialty Chemicals

Cabot

Croda International

FMC

Imperial Chemical Industries

International Paper

Kraft Foods

Rhodia

TIC Gums

Goodman Fielder

Georgia-Pacific

Eastman Chemical

