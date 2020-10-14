Global and Japan Cetane Number Improver Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Cetane Number Improver market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Cetane Number Improver market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cetane number is a measure of quality of ignition for diesel fuel. It indicates the time delay between injection and actual ignition of the fuel. Higher the cetane number, lower is the ignition delay, better is the ignition quality, more complete is the fuel combustion and better is the overall performance. In case of lower cetane number, higher is the overall time delay. Diesel fraction obtained from sour crude, blending of diesel with biodiesel or ethanol result in lower cetane number. Cetane number improver or simply cetane improver is that additive which is used to increase cetane number of diesel fuel. These Cetane number improver compounds are used in the concentration ranging from 0.06% to 0.4% and result in effecting increase in the cetane number by nearly 3 to 8. Thus, use of cetane number improvers result in improvement in overall ignition characteristics of diesel fuel. Moreover, cetane number improvers offer several advantages such as easy ignition of fuel, lowering smoke emission, wear reduction, smoother engine operation, among others. Cetane number Improvers are generally alkyl nitrate compounds which are decompose at higher temperatures and lower the initial boiling point of diesel fuel. Ethyl hexyl nitrate and Di-tertiary butyl peroxide (DTBP) are some of the commonly used as cetane number improver compounds.

Global cetane number improver market is expected to witness a steady growth during forecast period. Blending of biodiesel with conventional diesel results in a blend having relatively lower cetane number. Government regulations, especially in countries such as Brazil, U.S., Argentina, Germany and Spain, among others, pertaining to mandatory blending of biodiesel with diesel are expected to gain momentum during forecast period. As such, the demand for cetane number improvers is expected to in turn witness a steady growth during forecast period. Furthermore, increasing diesel fuel consumption in power generation and other application areas is expected to drive the growth in demand for cetane improvers over forecast period. Also, increasing preference for diesel fuel exhibiting complete combustion characteristic along with low exhaust emissions, is another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of additives like cetane improvers, antifoaming agents, cleaning additives, among others.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Cetane Number Improver Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Cetane Number Improver QYR Global and Japan market.

The global Cetane Number Improver market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Cetane Number Improver Scope and Market Size

Cetane Number Improver market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cetane Number Improver market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Cetane Number Improver market is segmented into

2-Ethylhexyl Nitrate (EHN)

Di-Tertiary Butyl Peroxide (DTBP)

Others

Segment by Application, the Cetane Number Improver market is segmented into

Biodiesel

Petroleum Based Diesel

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Cetane Number Improver market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Cetane Number Improver market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Cetane Number Improver Market Share Analysis

Cetane Number Improver market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Cetane Number Improver business, the date to enter into the Cetane Number Improver market, Cetane Number Improver product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF

The Lubrizol

Innospec Specialty Chemicals

Chevron Oronite

Eurenco

Nitroerg

Cestoil Chemicals

Kutch Chemical Industries

EPC-UK

Dorf-Ketal

