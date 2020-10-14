Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Sodium Cyanide In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of sodium cyanide. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the sodium cyanide industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Download a free sample of the production cost of sodium cyanide from hydrogen cyanide and caustic soda and many [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/cost-analysis/sodium-cyanide-production-from-hydrogen-cyanide-and-caustic-soda

Sodium cyanide refers to a poisonous inorganic compound that appears white in colour and is a water soluble solid. This compound is used in gold mining, fumigation, electroplating, and chemical manufacturing. The derivative of sodium cyanide, hydrogen cyanide, is used in chemical warfare and in the production of synthetic fibres, plastic, dyes, and pesticides.

In recent years, gold prices increased substantially, resulting in an increase in gold mining volumes and new mine projects, which, in turn, has led to the rising sodium cyanide consumption. The price of gold reached an all-time high in August 2020 and could continue to increase as a result of economic instability in the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Replacement and recycling projects for cyanide are under development and could lead to lower cyanide consumption in the longer term. Due to the restrictions imposed amidst the COVID-19 crisis, there was a disruption in the supply-demand chain, which caused a slump in the plastic and synthetic fibre markets, thus, adversely affecting the demand for sodium cyanide. However, once the restrictions are lifted, the sodium cyanide market is likely to revive. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of sodium cyanide.

Read the full production cost analysis report of sodium [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/production-cost-report-store/sodium-cyanide

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of sodium cyanide from hydrogen cyanide and caustic soda, from sodium carbonate, charcoal, and ammonia, and caustic soda, ammonia, and natural gas. In the production process involving hydrogen cyanide and caustic soda, sodium cyanide is produced by reacting liquid anhydrous hydrogen cyanide with a sodium hydroxide solution. 30 wt% solution of sodium cyanide is obtained as the final product in this method.

