Joint Braces Market Study Offers In-depth Insights

Key players in the joint braces market are expected to implement predatory growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, long term contracts with orthopedic hospitals and institutions to sustain in the market and expand their market share.

Geographically, global joint braces market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) market. Presently, North America is a market leader in global joint braces market and is closely followed by Europe. Factors driving the growth of joint braces market in the North America are developed sports infrastructure boosting more people to enter into sports field, higher healthcare spending and presence of geriatric population. Asia-Pacific joint braces market is a lucrative market. Factors expected to escalate the growth of joint braces market in the Asia-Pacific region are rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure on the rapidly increasing medical tourism industry in this region mainly in countries, India and China. India and China accounts for largest population pool globally, and thus on the basis of large pool of geriatric population demand for joint braces in India and China is expected to increase drastically and thereby driving the Asia-Pacific joint braces market towards growth. Apart from India and China, Japan will play important role in joint braces market on the grounds of initiative taken by Japanese government to improve healthcare facility in the country. Some of the key players contributing to the global joint braces market are Arthrex, Inc., Biomet, Inc., BREG, Inc., DePuy Mitek, Inc. and DJO Global, Inc.

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Joint Braces market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Rest of the World (South-east Asia, India, and others). Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding.

