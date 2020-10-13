Global Vitamin A Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Vitamin A Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Vitamin A Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Report Overview:

Vitamin A is a group of unsaturated nutritional organic compounds that includes retinol, retinal, retinoic acid, and several provitamin A carotenoids (most notably beta-carotene). Vitamin A has multiple functions: it is important for growth and development, for the maintenance of the immune system and good vision. Vitamin A is needed by the retina of the eye in the form of retinal, which combines with protein opsin to form rhodopsin, the light-absorbing molecule necessary for both low-light (scotopic vision) and color vision. Vitamin A also functions in a very different role as retinoic acid (an irreversibly oxidized form of retinol), which is an important hormone-like growth factor for epithelial and other cells.

Vitamin A chemical called retinol is the earliest discovered vitamin. Vitamin A contains two. One is Vitamin A alcohol ( retinol ), was the first Vitamin A morphology ( found only in animal foods ); The other is carotene, vitamin A can be synthesized in the human body ( provitaminA, preformed material from plant and animal foods intake ); Vitamin A unit of measure is USP units ( United States Pharmocopea ), IU units ( International Units ), RE ( Retinol Equivalents ) .

The global Vitamin A market size is projected to reach US$ 14000 million by 2026, from US$ 14060 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -0.1% during 2021-2026.

The global Vitamin A market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vitamin A market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The global average price of Vitamin A is in the decreasing trend, from 26370 USD/MT in 2011 to 24867 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. USA is the largest producer of Vitamin A, with a production market share nearly 34% in 2016. China is the second largest producer of Vitamin A, enjoying production market share nearly 33% in 2016.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Vitamin A market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Vitamin A market are

DSM

BASF

Zhejiang NHU

Adisseo

Zhejiang Medicine

Kingdomway

…

Segment by Type

Feed Grade Vitamin A

Food Grade Vitamin A

Pharmaceutical Grade Vitamin A

Segment by Application

Animal Feed Additives

Human Nutrition

Cosmetics

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Vitamin A market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Vitamin A market.

• The market share of the global Vitamin A market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Vitamin A market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Vitamin A market.

