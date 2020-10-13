Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Report Overview:

Triglycidal Isocyanurate (TGIC) is an odorless white powder or granules. It is insoluble in water and has the potential to be explosive.Triglycidal Isocyanurate is widely used as a cross-linking agent or curing agent in powder coating industry, It is used also in the printed circuit board industry, electrical insulation and as a stabilizer in plastic industry.

The global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market size is projected to reach US$ 130.1 million by 2026, from US$ 113.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

The global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The global TGIC industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, China, Japan, such as Nissan Chemical, HUANGSHAN HUAHUI, Huangshan Jinfeng and Anshan Runde. At present, Nissan Chemical is the world leader, holding 23.76% production market share in 2017. TGIC downstream is wide and recently TGIC has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Powder Coating Industry, Printed Circuit Board, Electrical Insulation , Plastic Industry and others. Globally, the TGIC market is mainly driven by growing demand for Powder Coating Industry. Powder Coating Industry accounts for nearly 37.28% of total downstream consumption of TGIC in global. TGIC can be mainly divided into Industrial Grade and Electronic Grade which Industrial Grade about 58.47% of TGIC market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of TGIC.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market are

Nissan Chemical

HUANGSHAN HUAHUI

Huangshan Jinfeng

Anshan Runde

Tech-Powder (Huangshan)

NIUTANG

UMC Corp

Kunshan Xin Kui

Segment by Type

Electronic Grade TGIC

Industrial Grade TGIC

Segment by Application

Powder Coating

Printed Circuit Board

Electrical Insulation

Plastic Industry

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market.

• The market share of the global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market.

