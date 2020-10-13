Global Tungsten Electrode Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Tungsten Electrode Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Tungsten Electrode Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Tungsten Electrode market. Tungsten electrodes are used when arc welding with the Tungsten Inert gas (TIG) process or when plasma welding. In both processes the electrode, arc and weld pool are protected from atmospheric contamination by an inert gas. A tungsten electrode is used because it can withstand very high temperatures with minimal melting or erosion. Tungsten electrodes are made by powder metallurgy and are formed to size after sintering.

The global Tungsten Electrode market size is projected to reach US$ 111.7 million by 2026, from US$ 99.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026.

The global Tungsten Electrode market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tungsten Electrode market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Tungsten Electrode downstream is wide and recently Tungsten Electrode has acquired increasing significance in various fields of TIG Welding, Plasma Welding, Cutting, Thermal Spray and Other Application. The Tungsten Electrode market is mainly driven by growing demand for TIG Welding which account for nearly 41.09% of total downstream consumption of Tungsten Electrode in global in 2016.

Based on region, the global Tungsten Electrode market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

The major players that are operating in the global Tungsten Electrode market are

Diamond Ground Products

E3

Weldstone

Winner Tungsten Product

Huntingdon Fusion Techniques

Wolfram Industrie

Metal Cutting

BGRIMM

ATTL Advanced Materials

SUNRAIN Tungsten

Segment by Type

Pure Tungsten

Thoriated Tungsten

Lanthanum Tungsten

Cerium Tungsten

Yttrium Tungsten

Others

Segment by Application

TIG Welding

Plasma Welding

Cutting

Thermal Spray

Others

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Tungsten Electrode market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Tungsten Electrode market.

• The market share of the global Tungsten Electrode market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Tungsten Electrode market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Tungsten Electrode market.

