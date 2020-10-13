Global Polycarbonate Diol Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Polycarbonate Diol Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Polycarbonate Diol Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The research report also statistically provides accurate data in a statistical manner. It examines the historic accomplishments and recent opportunities present in the global Polycarbonate Diol market. QY Research report focuses on the consumption, geography, by type, by application, and the competitive landscape.

The report is properly examined and compiled by industry experts and will shed light on the key information that requires from the clients.

Report Overview:

Polycarbonate diol (PCD) is a kind of polyol chemical materials, with two ends -OH functional group molecular, and molecular weight ranges from hundreds to thousands. Its molecular chain contains aliphatic alkyl and carbonate repeat unit, chemical property resembles aliphatic polyester and polyether polyol rather than general polycarbonate materials. Polycarbonate diol usually used for the synthesis of urethane resin, acrylic resin, polyester resin and other materials. It can also be used as polyurethane-based coating formulations synthetic leather, inside decorative material of the car, smart phone, computer and other products, providing an extreme durability and a high performance to the final polymer.

The global Polycarbonate Diol market size is projected to reach US$ 232.9 million by 2026, from US$ 192.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

The global Polycarbonate Diol market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polycarbonate Diol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Polycarbonate diol is an intermediate used in high-performance polyurethanes (PUs). It is increasingly well-known and used for a wide range of polyurethane coatings, adhesives and elastomers. Globally, the polycarbonate diol market is mainly driven by growing demand for polyurethane elastomers, which accounts for nearly 42.63% of total downstream consumption of polycarbonate diol in global. Due to technical barriers, the polycarbonate diol industry has a rather high dispersion. Around 76% of the market share is covered by the four leading player named UBE Chemical, TOSOH, Bayer and AsahiKASEI. Ube Industries set up polycarbonate diol facility in Thailand that started production in 2015 and AsahiKASEI built polycarbonate diol plant in China which it markets as Duranol in 2013.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Polycarbonate Diol market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Polycarbonate Diol market are

UBE Chemical

TOSOH

Bayer

AsahiKASEI

Perstorp

Caffaro Industrie

Cromogenia-Units

Baiqing Materials

Segment by Type

Solid PCD

Liquid PCD

Segment by Application

Polyurethane Elastomers

Polyurethane Adhesives

Polyurethane Coating

Other

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Polycarbonate Diol market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Polycarbonate Diol market.

• The market share of the global Polycarbonate Diol market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Polycarbonate Diol market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Polycarbonate Diol market.

